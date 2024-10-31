Short Interest in Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Decreases By 5.1%

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

Shares of ETCMY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977. Eutelsat Group has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

