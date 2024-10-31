Short Interest in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rises By 14.5%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the September 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.0 days. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 98,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.44. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 220.67%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 14.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Establishment Labs by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

