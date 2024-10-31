Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Rises By 20.7%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 99.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DWHHF remained flat at $28.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.84.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $368.99 million for the quarter.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.