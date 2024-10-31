Short Interest in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Drops By 12.3%

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $39,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 63.3% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 194,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 14.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 485,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,477. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.19.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

