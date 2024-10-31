Short Interest in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Expands By 21.2%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days. Approximately 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 33,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BPT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 86,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,190. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

