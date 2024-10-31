Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Decreases By 8.2%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Up 2.0 %

BRTX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 120,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,161. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 63.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.67.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 6,898.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BRTX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of BioRestorative Therapies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

