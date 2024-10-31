Short Interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Decreases By 14.9%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BEST Price Performance

BEST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,370. BEST has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BEST at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

