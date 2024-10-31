Short Interest in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Decreases By 15.0%

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,510,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the first quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLX opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.