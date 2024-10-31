Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Decreases By 13.3%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 1,267,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $971.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.04. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

About Autolus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

