Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Decreases By 13.3%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the September 30th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 801,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.
Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. 1,267,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,625. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $971.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.04. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Autolus Therapeutics
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.