ShiftPixy, Inc. filed an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 31, 2024, revealing that the company has decided not to move forward with the potential acquisition of Turboscale LLC. The decision marks a departure from the previously announced non-binding letter of intent the company had entered into on October 16, 2024.

The company, based in Miami, Florida, indicated in the filing that it will no longer pursue the acquisition of Turboscale LLC, as outlined in the non-binding agreement. This development was reported as part of Item 8.01 of the filing, highlighting “Other Events.”

The signing of the report was done by Jonathan Feldman, Chief Restructuring Officer at ShiftPixy, Inc., on behalf of the company on October 31, 2024.

Following this decision, ShiftPixy, Inc. now maintains its current business focus and operations, redirecting its strategic efforts going forward. This move signifies a shift in the company’s growth strategy and outlines its commitment to exploring different avenues for expansion and development within the market.

The decision not to proceed with the potential acquisition of Turboscale LLC reflects a strategic reassessment by ShiftPixy, Inc., as it continues to navigate its path within the industry.

For additional information on this development and other company updates, interested parties and investors can refer to the official 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or ShiftPixy, Inc.’s corporate communications.

ShiftPixy, Inc. remains committed to its core operations and will continue to focus on driving value for its stakeholders in the evolving market landscape.

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The company operates human resources information systems platform to assist in client acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

