Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

