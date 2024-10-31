Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Posts Earnings Results

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.03 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Shake Shack updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $121.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHAK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 460,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,673,896.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,299.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,690 over the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

