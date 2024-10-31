Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.470-3.570 EPS.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.18. 1,065,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,626. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Service Co. International

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.