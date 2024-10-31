Serum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.68 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. Serum has a market cap of $3.68 million and $682,964.63 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,778.04 or 1.00365000 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,757.09 or 1.00335291 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Serum

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency on Solana and Ethereum blockchains, known for its interoperability in DeFi. It can be converted into MegaSerum (MSRM) with 1 million SRM tokens. SRM is deflationary, with trading fees used to buy and burn tokens. It’s part of Project Serum, a DeFi ecosystem on Solana, featuring the Serum DEX for cross-chain swaps. SRM contributes to governance, staking for validator nodes, and reducing trading fees. SRM is used for staking, operating validator nodes on Serum DEX, and receiving reduced trading fees. It also plays a role in the DEX’s governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

