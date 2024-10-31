Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,669,000.00 in Stock

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third bought 370,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,880,638. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Septerna Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Septerna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

