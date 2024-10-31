Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,669,000.00 in Stock

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third bought 370,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,880,638. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Septerna Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SEPN stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Septerna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.62.
About Septerna
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Septerna
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.