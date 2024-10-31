Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Seplat Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON:SEPL opened at GBX 229 ($2.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,081.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.17. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.15).
Seplat Energy Company Profile
