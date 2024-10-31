Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 11th. This is a boost from Seplat Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SEPL opened at GBX 229 ($2.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,081.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 187.17. Seplat Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 118 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 243 ($3.15).

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Seplat Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria, the Bahamas, Italy, Switzerland, Barbados, and England. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas. The Oil segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Gas segment produces and processes gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.