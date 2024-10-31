Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Sempra worth $48,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in Sempra by 900.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

