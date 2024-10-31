SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM) Shares Bought by Petra Financial Advisors Inc.

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $396,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SEIM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.99. 15,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $536.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

