Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 9,632 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $60.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

