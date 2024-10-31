Seaport Res Ptn Predicts Increased Earnings for Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Baker Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.12.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,898,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,074,000 after acquiring an additional 680,621 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after buying an additional 692,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,274,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,005,000 after buying an additional 248,122 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,405,000 after buying an additional 612,715 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

