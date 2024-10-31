Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Outlook for Visa Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Visa in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $321.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.07.

Shares of V opened at $290.16 on Thursday. Visa has a 12-month low of $232.99 and a 12-month high of $295.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 9,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 81.3% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 69,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

