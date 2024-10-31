Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $267.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:STNG traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,002. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $52.68 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STNG

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.