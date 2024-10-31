This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read SB Financial Group’s 8K filing here.
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?