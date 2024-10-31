Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1593681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

