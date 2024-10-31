Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 61,003 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $467,282.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,142,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,708,141.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 123,691 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $942,525.42.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,934 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $520,451.70.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 76,043 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $571,843.36.

On Monday, October 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 64,641 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $490,625.19.

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 51,163 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $388,838.80.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 64,275 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $487,204.50.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,853 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $437,768.10.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,033 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,502.45.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 79,992 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $607,939.20.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,490 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $176,879.70.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 723,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.