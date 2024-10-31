S.A. Mason LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $297.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $301.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Big Buybacks Announced: 3 Stocks Insiders Are Banking On
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Chipotle Serves Up a Price Dip – The Market Is Buying
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Bitcoin Breakout: 3 Stocks Set to Ride the Cryptocurrency Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.