S.A. Mason LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $297.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.61. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $301.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

