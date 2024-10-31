S.A. Mason LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $265.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.01 and a 200-day moving average of $250.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $196.48 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

