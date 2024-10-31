S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35,611.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after buying an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after acquiring an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,959,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $981,443,000 after acquiring an additional 412,872 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $257.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $273.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,297 shares of company stock worth $3,065,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

