S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 2,480 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

