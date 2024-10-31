Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $604.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.22. 1,449,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. Ryan Specialty has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYAN. Barclays began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,709,866.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

