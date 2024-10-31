RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 76215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

