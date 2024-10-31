Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 14,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $557,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,901,733.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $1,630,932.84.

NYSE RBRK opened at $42.59 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBRK. Wedbush increased their price target on Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik in the third quarter worth $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

