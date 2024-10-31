Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.570-11.620 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $206.35. 2,432,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,736. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $83.25 and a 12 month high of $214.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.68.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.