Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Price

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Incyte from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Incyte by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

