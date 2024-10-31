Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 28,036 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Roubaix Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,036 shares during the period. Park Aerospace makes up 2.8% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Park Aerospace worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,720 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,704.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

PKE stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $278.87 million, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 11.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 147.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

