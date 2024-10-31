Roubaix Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Roubaix Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,471 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,519,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,199 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 844,325 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,881,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 668,552 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.