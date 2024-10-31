Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires 41,872 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the quarter. Ranpak comprises about 2.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.77% of Ranpak worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PACK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak by 50.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 270,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 90,773 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ranpak by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PACK opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $492.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.36. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.67 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PACK. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ranpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W cut Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

