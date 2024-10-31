Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 555,567 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

