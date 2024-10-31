Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 5,691 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,280,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,452,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,312,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,099,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 392,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 2,572,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,400. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

