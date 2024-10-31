Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,304 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler Companies started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 728,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,270. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.43 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $198.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

