Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Buys 1,240 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 620,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,272. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

