Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 127 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Nucor were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth $28,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.8 %

NUE traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

