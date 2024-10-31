Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.96 EPS

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.96, Briefing.com reports. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.16) EPS. Root’s revenue was up 165.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Root Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded up $59.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.64. 7,304,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.53. Root has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get Root alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.