ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 163895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on ROK Resources from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of ROK Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

