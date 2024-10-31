Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.61 and traded as high as C$5.66. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 221,633 shares changing hands.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$720.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of C$309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$296.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.5597668 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

About Rogers Sugar

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.30%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Featured Articles

