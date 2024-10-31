Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.31

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $10.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,510. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.47.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

