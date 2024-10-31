Rockcliff Metals (CVE:RCLF) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Rockcliff Metals Corp (CVE:RCLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 165,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Rockcliff Metals Trading Down 7.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.43.
Rockcliff Metals Company Profile
Rockcliff Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, zinc, silver, and gold. The company primarily focuses on the Snow Lake Project located in Manitoba, Canada. Its principal properties include the Talbot Property, the Rail Property, the Bur property, and the Laguna Property.
