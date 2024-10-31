Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 36,197 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 36,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $435,811.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,085.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,483 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $53,840.83.

On Monday, October 14th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 30,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $350,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $473,412.80.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $227,857.50.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.

ALHC traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,118. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $692.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.11 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 185,854 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

