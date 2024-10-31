Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of REXR opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103,653 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,907,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,668,000 after purchasing an additional 753,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

