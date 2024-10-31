ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLSD – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
ReShape Lifesciences Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About ReShape Lifesciences
ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.
